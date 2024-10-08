Hyderaba: People of Haryana saw through Congress lies, says KTR

Hyderabad: People in Haryana saw through the lies and propaganda of the Congress party after it could hoodwink people of Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao.

“Congress party could hoodwink people of Karnataka (5 guarantees), Himachal (10 guarantees) and Telangana (6 guarantees) but people of Haryana could see through the lies and propaganda,” he posted on ‘X’ while reacting to the Assembly election results in Haryana, where the BJP retained power for a third consecutive term, despite the exit polls predicting a victory for Congress.

“Congress better understand that in a connected world, just promising but not delivering will be disastrous,” he said.

“Few things evident from the election results today and will hopefully hold true even after Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi polls. Both National Parties BJP and Congress are going to be far from the magic figure on their own in 2029,” wrote KTR.

He believes that strong regional parties will hold the key to the formation of the next government at the Centre. “Strong regional parties will hold the key to the formation of next Union Govt and probably for at least another decade or so,” reads the post.

Senior BRS leader and former minister T. Harish Rao said the Haryana polls results show that the people of Haryana did not believe in the jugglery of Congress guarantees.

“The people of Haryana have closely observed the fraud committed by the Congress in Telangana and Karnataka. The effect was evident in the election results,” he said.

Harish Rao said after seeing these results, the Revanth Reddy government in Telangana should refrain from revenge politics and diversion politics and implement the six guarantees and 420 promises with sincerity.

“BJP is not trusted in Kashmir, Congress is not trusted in Haryana. It is clear that there is an aversion of the people towards the two national parties,” he said.