Make KTR, Harish and Eatala live on Musi’s bank: Telangana CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy asked the people living on the banks of the Musi River to make Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao and BJP MP Eatala Rajender stay with them for a week if they come to meet them, so that they would understand their problems.

Addressing 1,635 newly-recruited government employees and their parents on the occasion of handing them out their joining orders at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad on Sunday, Revanth Reddy reminded BJP Malkajgiri MP Eatala Rajender that 64,000 households were evicted from the banks of Sabarmati River to develop its riverfront, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, spending Rs 42,000 crore for that project.

Also reminding that 60,000 acre land was acquired by BRS to build Mallannasagar reservoir under the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Revanth pointed out how engineering experts have been warning that if 50 tmcft water is stored in that reservoir, it will collapse, resulting in tens of villages getting submerged.

“I have lived in the public life and among the poor for 20 years. Don’t I know the problems of the poor living on the banks of Musi? Should the generations of Musi dwellers continue to live in such conditions,” he asked.

“The farmhouse of KCR itself is worth Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 crore. BRS party has wealth amounting to Rs 1,500 crore. They have borrowed Rs 7 lakh crore in 10 years. Can’t we borrow just Rs 10,000 crore to ensure proper rehabilitation of the Musi Riverbed evictees by building houses, hospitals, schools, junior college, ITI and if needed an engineering college in their new settlements,” the Telangana chief minister asked.

Talking about how the previous government had “totally shrugged-off” the responsibility off of its shoulders on recruiting government employees during its ten-year tenure, Revanth questioned why former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was “so swift” in appointing his daughter K Kavitha as an MLC and ex-MP Vinod Kumar as the vice-chairman of the State Planning Board, despite both of them losing their seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“This itself shows what priority he gave to fill government posts. While Kavitha and Vinod Kumar were immediately given positions, why were the principals and teachers not appointed through the notifications were issued in 2017,” Revanth questioned.

Revanth Reddy announced that on October 9, 2024, at 4 pm he will be giving joining orders to 11,063 newly-recruited teachers at LB Stadium.

In his advice to the new employees, he said, “A senior official once told me that whenever a new government is formed, first it will be ‘Garam,’ then ‘Naram,’ and then will turn ‘Besharam.’ But please don’t make that observation stand true.”

Assistant executive engineers, agricultural officers, physical education teachers, librarians, veterinary assistant surgeons, principals working in Gurukuls were given joining orders at the event.