Telangana: Young India integrated schools to be built at cost of Rs 25K cr

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka announced on Sunday, October 6, that the state government will construct Young India Integrated Residential Schools at a budget of Rs 25,000 crore.

The foundation for the schools will be laid on the eve of Dasara across Telangana. “All schools will be constructed on 20-25 acres of land. Education up to class 12 will be provided in these,” the Telangana deputy chief minister stated.

So far, 25 constituencies have already provided land details for these schools, with others to follow soon. The deputy CM of Telangana added that the government would spend Rs 5,000 crore annually on these schools. He drew a comparison with the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, which he said allocated Rs 73 crore for the same.

“These schools will focus on green energy usage, all round development of students including academics, sports and entertainment,” Vikramaka added. Apart from these, the government plans to construct theaters for students to access satellite-based education and promoting integrated learning.