Hyderabad: 1.07 Kgs of Ganja from 2 peddlers at Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: A team of the Telangana Excise department along with Excise Station Dhoolpet teams arrested two people who were in possession of Ganja. The team seized 1.07 kilograms of Ganja, a motorcycle and three mobile phones from them.

On receiving information, the STF team led by N. Anjireddy, Excise Superintendent, conducted a vehicle check at Lodha Bhavan, and caught Naveen Singh and Goutham Singh, of Dhoolpet. The two persons were procuring the contraband from Malkangiri in Odisha and were selling it in Hyderabad.

Apart from the sellers and peddlers, eight consumers who purchased ganja from Naveen Singh and Gowtham Singh have been identified. The consumers transferred the money through online mode to them and based on transactions they are identified.