Hyderabad: 1 dead after lift cable snaps at under-construction building

Hyderabad: One person died and two other individuals were critically injured at an under-construction multi-storey building when a lift cable snapped during construction on Monday afternoon, July 15.

The victim has been identified as Uppala Laxmi Nagaryana and the injured are Arbaz and Saddam Hussain. They were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical treatment.

The incident occurred on the ninth floor of the Aditya Fortune Heights building where workers were using temporary lifts installed by the construction company for ongoing construction activities.

According to reports, the lift cable suddenly broke resulting in one fatality and two injuries.

The deceased has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is ongoing