Hyderabad: 1 held by Excise dept officials for peddling Ganja

The accused reportedly came to deliver the Ganja to some people of Dhoolpet.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 23rd January 2025 9:59 pm IST
Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Officials of the Excise department here arrested a man at Adarshnagar for allegedly smuggling Ganja in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Excise sleuths seized two kilograms of Ganja from him. After receiving information of the drug being peddled at Adarsh Cafe in Adarshnagar, officials laid a trap and caught one person named Yogesh Jadhav – the accused.

Yogesh reportedly came to deliver the Ganja to some people of Dhoolpet. He had purchased ganja from some persons and struck a deal with local Ganja traders of Dhoolpet.

The police arrested Yogesh and seized a car, mobile phones and 2 kg ganja. A case has ben booked against four people in this connection, said officials.

