Hyderabad: 1 held for online cricket betting, over 40k seized

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Taskforce, Central Zone Team, Hyderabad arrested one accused for allegedly organising online cricket batting on Saturday from near RTC Cross Road, Hyderabad, and seized Rs 44,600 cash.

According to the release, the accused was identified as Gandam Srinivas (36) resident of Kachiguda, Hyderabad. The main accused who booked the betting, Naresh, resident of Mahboobnagar is absconding.

On credible information, the commissioner’s Taskforce, the central zone team of Hyderabad arrested the accused while he was placing cricket batting through the online app betexch.net for the ongoing TATA IPL Match Between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals to earn ease money illegally.

The officials also seized one mobile phone with the cash from the accused.

The accused has been handed over to Chikkadpally Police for further investigation.

