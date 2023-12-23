Hyderabad: 1 juvenile among 8 held for Edi Bazar murder caught on CCTV

Hyderabad: Police officers of IS Sadan Police Station, Santosh Nagar Division, took 8 people, including a juvenile boy into custody, on Friday, December 22 over the murder of Mohammed Tariq Ali, 39, due to personal enmity.

The seven of the eight accused have been identified as Mohammed Mazhar alias Chotu, 24, Shaik Muzammil alias Shaik Mubeen, 21, Kaleem Khan, 23, Mohammed Afroz Siddiqui, 30, Khaled Osman Ansari, 21, Mohammed Amer, 20, and Abdul Amer, 23.

The police seized four knives, 3 Activas and 5 mobile phones, two of which belonged to the deceased, from the accused, all residents of Santosh Nagar.

Mohammed Mazhar ran a business of buying PDS rice from the public and selling it for a higher rate alongside Muzzamil, Kaleem, Afroz, Osman and Amer.

The Mazhar Muzamil Kaleem and Afroz went to a bar with a man identified as Arif, at Karnmanghat where an argument broke out between Mazhar and Arif following which the former attacked the latter with a liquor bottle in an intoxicated state. Tariq intervened to resolve the issue.

Tariq asked Mazhar for Rs 2 lakh to give to Arif and resolve the issue. However, after taking the money Tariq neither gave it to Arif, nor did he return the money. On realising this, Mazhar demanded Tariq return the money. Tariq in turn began demanding that Mazhar pay him Rs 1 lakh every month or he would inform officials of their illegal PDS business.

The incident took place on Tuesday, December 19, around 3:00 am at Ram Chandra Nagar, Edi Bazar, Hyderabad after the group decided to eliminate him. Mohammed Mazhar, Mohammed Amer and the juvenile boy attacked Tariq with knives and weapons and burned their clothes to hide the evidence, colluding with Abdul Amer, while the deceased’s brother took the injured to Osmania General Hospital where he was brought dead.

On Thursday, December 21, IS Sadan Police apprehended the accused people near Burhane Shah Dargah, Santosh Nagar and brought them to the station. On interrogation, they voluntarily admitted that they committed the offence. Abdul Amer, 23, was arrested in Vikarabad and police took the juvenile boy into custody on the morning of Friday, December 22, where they pleaded guilty to the murder.

