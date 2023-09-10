Hyderabad: 10 female ‘dancers’ among 30 held during raid on pub

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (West Zone) on Sunday apprehended 30 persons, including 10 women dancers, following a raid at the ‘Hunter Restro Bar and Pub,” located at SR Nagar.

According to the police, the pub management did not have proper licence from the excise department for running the established and selling of liquor. Furthermore, the management of the pub had engaged 10 female dancers to attract the customers to the pub. “The dancers indulged in obscene and indecent acts, dancing on the dance floor, making gestures on seeing male customers and trying to engage them for immoral acts for money,” said P Radha Kishan Rao, DCP Task Force.

The pub management was running DJ at the pub beyond the permissible decibels, creating discomfort to the local residents, the official added.

The persons who were apprehended are H Krishna Rao, 38, owner of the pub, Omer Bin Abdullah, 43, event organizer, B Siddartha, 36, cashier in the pub and K Krishna, 25, a DJ.

They were handed over to SHO SR Nagar for further investigation.