Hyderabad: 100 cars distributed under ‘Driver-cum-Owner’ scheme

Hyderabad: As many as 100 Maruti cars were handed over to the beneficiaries of the Telangana government’s ‘Driver-cum-Owner’ scheme on Friday, October 6.
Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with MLA Prakash Goud and other dignitaries handed over the vehicles during a function held at Metro Classic Garden Function Hall in Aramgarh.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched the scheme for unemployed youth who are interested in earning their livelihood as a driving.
The minister also inaugurated the 2BHK dignity colony at Dundigal and handed over 2,550 2BHK housing units to the beneficiaries on Friday.
Furthermore, the minister also launched the ‘chief minister’s breakfast scheme’ at Manna Trust Midday Meal Centralised Kitchen in Uppal in the presence of GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose.
Later, he laid the foundation for the construction of the new Rachakonda Police Commissionerate building in Medipally.