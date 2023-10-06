Hyderabad: 100 cars distributed under ‘Driver-cum-Owner’ scheme

HM also handed over 2550 2BHK housing units to the beneficiaries in Dundigal

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 6th October 2023 6:31 pm IST
100 cars distributed under ‘Driver cum Owner’ scheme in Hyderabad
100 cars distributed under ‘Driver cum Owner’ scheme

Hyderabad: As many as 100 Maruti cars were handed over to the beneficiaries of the Telangana government’s ‘Driver-cum-Owner’ scheme on Friday, October 6.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali along with MLA Prakash Goud and other dignitaries handed over the vehicles during a function held at Metro Classic Garden Function Hall in Aramgarh.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) launched the scheme for unemployed youth who are interested in earning their livelihood as a driving.

MS Education Academy

The minister also inaugurated the 2BHK dignity colony at Dundigal and handed over 2,550 2BHK housing units to the beneficiaries on Friday.

Furthermore, the minister also launched the ‘chief minister’s breakfast scheme’ at Manna Trust Midday Meal Centralised Kitchen in Uppal in the presence of GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose.

Later, he laid the foundation for the construction of the new Rachakonda Police Commissionerate building in Medipally.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 6th October 2023 6:31 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button