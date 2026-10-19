Hyderabad: 100 vehicles seized over fake number plates

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have registered 100 cases and seized as many vehicles in eight months during a special drive against the use of fake number plates on vehicles.

The special drive was undertaken due to increasing complaints regarding fraudulent number plates being used to conceal vehicle identities, evade traffic enforcement and avoid statutory regulations. During the eight months, a total of 100 criminal cases have been registered and 100 vehicles seized, comprising 88 two-wheelers and 12 four-wheelers.

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In a statement, the traffic police said, “The use of fraudulent registration number plates is a serious violation of the law and poses a significant challenge to traffic enforcement, crime prevention and public safety. Such practices may facilitate the concealment of vehicle identities, obstruction of investigations and evasion of legal accountability.”