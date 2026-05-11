Hyderabad: 11 MMTS trains cancelled or partially cancelled on May 11-12

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled or partially cancelled 11 MMTS train services in Hyderabad on May 11 and 12 due to operational reasons, causing disruption to thousands of daily commuters on key suburban routes.

According to a press release issued by SCR’s Chief Public Relations Officer A. Sridhar, four trains have been fully cancelled- Train No. 47164 (Umdanagar–Lingampalli), Train No. 47191 (Lingampalli–Falaknuma), Train No. 47170 (Falaknuma-Lingampalli), and Train No. 47250 (Falaknuma-Umdanagar).

Partial cancellations on key routes

Seven additional services are partially cancelled on the Secunderabad–Falaknuma and Secunderabad–Umdanagar sections. These include Train No. 47210 (Lingampalli-Umdanagar), which will not run between Secunderabad and Umdanagar, and Train No. 47203 (Umdanagar-Lingampalli), cancelled between Umdanagar and Secunderabad. Trains 47179, 47190, and 47187 on the Lingampalli-Falaknuma route are partially cancelled between Secunderabad and Falaknuma, while Trains 47157 and 47166 on the Falaknuma-Lingampalli route will not run between Falaknuma and Secunderabad.

Commuters urged to plan ahead

The MMTS network spans 90 kilometres, connecting Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Falaknuma, Lingampalli, Medchal and Umdanagar, and currently carries around 60,000 passengers a day. The disruption on such heavily used corridors is likely to impact a significant number of daily commuters, office-goers and students.

Passengers travelling on the affected routes on May 11 and 12 are advised to check updated schedules before starting their journey and make alternative arrangements where necessary.