Hyderabad: An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted and died after coming into contact with a live wire on Saturday, January 13 after he came into contact of a live wire while flying kites on the rooftop of his residence in Attapur, Rajendranagar.

The boy, Tanishk, climbed onto his house terrace to enjoy his Sankranti holiday when the incident took place.

Police said that the incident had been registered as an accidental death and investigation is going on.