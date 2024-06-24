Hyderabad: 12 arrested for gruesome murder at Shahalibanda

Hyderabad: As many as 12 people including a rowdy sheeter were arrested by the Shahalibanda police in connection with a gruesome murder and an attempt to murder cases that transpired on the night of June 18-19. As many as 18 individuals were booked by the police, and the others who have not been arrested are currently absconding.

According to the police, the entire issue began with a dispute over money at Fancy Chicken Center in Mecca Colony, Shahalibanda. This reportedly escalated into a violent altercation. The conflict was initially between two people named Mazar and Sohail, but it grew into a much bigger fight which rapidly drew in multiple participants.

During the brawl, another person named Wajid was attacked by a group of assailants. His brothers, Sajid and Khadeer, rushed to the scene to assist him but were also assaulted with knives. In the midst of this violence, Syed Faqruddin (alias Rafeeq or Shimlan), who was passing by near Fatima Hospital, was fatally stabbed by a rowdy sheeter named Mohammad Asad and his associates, Hussain Pasha (alias Ashu) and Mohammed Subhan Khan. Accused Particulars: The following individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident:

Amongst the accused, Asad has been previously involved in 14 rowdy sheet cases under the Kalapather police station. The incident at Shahalibanda was one among the many that has drawn concern from citizens in the Old City as a spate of violent crimes have taken place in Hyderabad over the last few weeks.

Incidents like the Shahalibanda murder have also led to the Hyderabad police enforcing a timing restriction on establishments, which now have been asked to shut by 1030 p.m.