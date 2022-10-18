Hyderabad: 12 She mobile electric toilets rolled out in city

The Safe City project is an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide a safe environment for women across metro cities.

Published: 18th October 2022 12:55 pm IST
Hyderabad: As part of the central government’s safe city project, 12 She mobile electric toilets were rolled out under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

The Safe City project is an initiative of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide a safe environment for women across metro cities. The authorities handed over the mobile toilets, exclusively built for women the GHMC.

The She mobile toilets are now available in each of the six GHMC zones including, Secunderabad (3 mobile toilets), L B Nagar (3), Khaiaratabad (2), Charminar (2), Serilingamaplly (1) and Kukatpally (1).

In Hyderabad Commissionerate, facilities will be stationed at places such as Tank Bund, Dharna Chowk at Indira Park, Assembly, Pragathi Bhavan, Charminar, and Secunderabad Railway Station. In the Rachakonda police Commissionerate, the buses will be stationed at Yadagirigutta Temple, L B Nagar X Roads and Uppal X Roads.

In the Cyberabad Commissionerate, the buses will be stationed at Rajendranagar, Gachibowli Junction and Balanagar. These facilities have a storage capacity of 1,000 litres and four persons can access the toilets simultaneously.

