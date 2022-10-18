JNTU Hyderabad relaxes credits criteria for student promotion

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTU H) on Monday relaxed the credits criteria for promoting B.Tech and B.Pharm students to next year.

The decision came after students protested over the university’s decision to withdraw the exemption that was provided to students in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the relaxation that is applicable only for the 2021-22 academic year, students need only 25 percent of credits to be promoted to the next year.

JNTUH credit-based detention policy

As per academic regulations for B.Tech R18, JNTU Hyderabad students must secure at least 18 out of 37 credits to get promoted to second-year first semester.

For promotion to their year first semester, students must secure at least 47 out of 79 credits.

In order to be promoted to the final year first semester, students must secure 73 out of 123 credits.

Students who fail to secure the needed credits are not promoted and the duration of their degree increases. In such cases, students face difficulty both in securing jobs and seeking admission to higher studies abroad.

Exemption provided during pandemic

During to the pandemic, JNTU Hyderabad stopped implementing the credit-based detention system and the exemption continued till the academic year 2020-21.

After the conditions returned to normal in the academic year 2021-22, the varsity decided to start implementing the credit-based detention system.

A circular was also issued to principals of the colleges affiliated with JNTUH to collect the undertaking from B.Tech/ B. Pharmacy students who are attending classwork of third and fourth year first semester before promoting them provisionally.

Reacting to the decision, engineering students of the varsity and affiliated colleges started demanding that JNTUH must continue with the exemption.

Though the university has announced the decision two months ago, students said that the time was not sufficient to prepare for the change.

JNTU Hyderabad relaxes credits criteria

Finally, providing relief to the students, JNTUH decided to relax the credit criteria and promote the students who secure at least 25 percent of the total credits in a year.

However, the varsity has made it clear that the relaxation is applicable only for the 2021-22 academic year.

As per the relaxation, now, a student needs nine out of 37 credits to be promoted to second-year first semester. For the promotion from the second year to the third year, a student needs 19 out of 79 credits.

A total of 30 credits are needed out of 123 for promotion to the final year.