Hyderabad: 12-year-old hangs himself after being told to stop gaming

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide at his home on Thursday, February 26, after constantly being scolded by his father for playing video games.

A resident of Syednagar, Banjara Hills, the victim was a Class 5 student at a private school in Jubilee Hills.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Banjara Hills Station House Officer (SHO) confirmed the incident, stating that the father, Irfan Khan, 51, had frequently admonished his son for his excessive mobile gaming and his refusal to stop when asked.

According to the police, the victim was found hanging by his elder sister in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, at around 12:30 am. Their parents were attending funeral rites and were not at home at the time of the incident, the police said.

He was taken to a Nampally hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival at 12:55 am. The victim was later shifted to Osmania Hospital for a postmortem.

The father lodged a complaint, requesting necessary action, and said that he had no suspicion against anyone.

The case was registered under Section 194 (enquire and report on suicide) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).