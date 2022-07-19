Hyderabad: 125-year-old yogi to attend SportsExpo in August

Hyderabad: Swami Sivananda, popularly known as the oldest and the happiest man at the age of 125 will visit the city in August to attend the SportExpo and check out a special Yoga Pavilion organised by HITEX and Hyderabad Runners.

He is a yoga guru who was recently honoured with Padma Shri by the Government of India.

The event organisers released a statement on Tuesday saying, “Yoga was never a part of the sports and fitness exhibitions so far. Looking at the growing popularity and public interest in this ancient science and art we have decided to have a special Yoga Pavilion at Sports Expo.”

The release added that Swami Sivananda will take a one-day workshop to introduce the wonder of Yoga.

Swami Sivananda’s secret to his long life is he lives on an oil-free boiled diet. He demonstrates his life by living simple, disciplined, well-regulated ways of living with early morning Yoga. He practices and preaches simple ways of living and eschews the consumption of expensive commodities like fruits and milk products.

