Hyderabad: 1,26,858 eye tests held under Kanti Velugu scheme

Hyderabad: As many as 1,26,858 people in the city limits have undergone eye examinations as part of the Telangana government’s Kanti Velugu programme. Out of that total number so far, 53,917 men and 69,814 women underwent eye examinations, said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)As part of the

So far under the Kanti Velugu scheme, 44,253 have received reading glasses. These were distributed to the public. Similarly, 60,299 people were found to be free of any eye diseases, and 27,202 people were examined during the Kanti Velam program held on Wednesday, said the GHMC in a press release.

On Wednesday alone in the GHMC area in Hyderabad, reading glasses were distributed to 9,668 people while steps were taken to distribute prescription glasses to 4,458 people, the corporation stated.

Earlier this week, the Telangana government said that eye tests under the Kanti Velugu programme has been completed in 142 villages while it is in progress in 97 villages. The number of males who underwent eye screening was 6,22,650 while females were 2,78,421, transgenders 261, members from the Schedules Caste were 1,10,994, from the Scheduled Tribe were 53,541, Backward Class was 3,47,545 and other caste and minorities were 64,601 and 29,096 respectively until earlier this week.

On the first day of the Kanti Velugu programme, a total of 1,60,471 people got their vision tested in 1500 camps across Telangana.