Telangana: More than 6.2 lakh males and 2.7 lakhs females receive eye screening under Kanti Velugu

Hyderabad: The newly launched Kanti Velugu has completed 142 villages while 97 are still in progress, a release from the state government said here on Monday.

The number of males who underwent eye screening was 6,22,650 while females were 2,78,421, transgenders were 261, members from the Schedules Caste were 1,10,994, from the scheduled tribe were 53,541, the backward class was 3,47,545 and other caste and minorities were 64,601 and 29,096 respectively.

The total number of reading glasses handed over was 1,53,061. Those who received reading glasses below 40 years of age were 15,145 and 40 years and above were 1,28,744.

The number of prescription spectacles delivered was 0 and yet to be delivered are 1,14,654.

People who had no eye-related issue were 3,53,390.

It was reported that on the first day of its launch, a total of 1,60,471 people got their vision tested in 1500 camps across the state.

The camps will be conducted in all gram panchayats and municipal wards over the next 100 days to screen 1.5 crore people. Free medicines and spectacles will be distributed among the beneficiaries.

The Kanti Velugu camps will be held between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., five days a week for the next 100 days.

A total of 1,500 medical teams have been constituted to conduct the camps. Around 1.5 crore people will be screened and 55 lakh spectacles and medicines will be distributed.