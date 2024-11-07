Hyderabad: 13 held for illegal gaming; Cash worth Rs 1.3 lakhs seized

The raid was conducted within the limits of Jubilee Hills and Film Nagar police stations.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th November 2024 6:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: Sleuths of the commissioner’s task force, West Zone, during a midnight raid at two illegal gaming houses seized playing cards and cash amounting to ₹1,33,990/-.

Thirteen people including two organisers have been arrested.

The two organisers – Yennapusula Malla Reddy, 45, and Mohammed Nayeemuddin, 63 – were arrested and handed over to the respective police stations along with the 13 others.

In July earlier, Yennapusula Malla Reddy was arrested for an illegal gaming act.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

