Hyderabad: 13 held for illegal gaming; Cash worth Rs 1.3 lakhs seized

Hyderabad: Sleuths of the commissioner’s task force, West Zone, during a midnight raid at two illegal gaming houses seized playing cards and cash amounting to ₹1,33,990/-.

Thirteen people including two organisers have been arrested.

The raid was conducted within the limits of Jubilee Hills and Film Nagar police stations.

The two organisers – Yennapusula Malla Reddy, 45, and Mohammed Nayeemuddin, 63 – were arrested and handed over to the respective police stations along with the 13 others.

In July earlier, Yennapusula Malla Reddy was arrested for an illegal gaming act.

A case has been registered and further investigations are underway.