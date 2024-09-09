Hyderabad: 22 arrested in major gambling bust at Kalapathar

Hyderabad: The city police arrested 22 people and seized Rs 46.55 lakh cash, busting an organised gambling house during a raid conducted on Monday, September 9 from Narasa Reddy Colony of Kalapathar. The operation was carried out by the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) and the Kalapathar Police.

The arrested individuals have been identified as – main organiser Shaik Mohammed Khadeer, 38; co-organisers Mohd Nayeem, 35, Shaik Pasha, 35, Mohd Majeed, 29; players Mohd Saleem, 32, Narsimha, 50, B Surya Naidu, 36, J Ramu Goud, 47, T Raghavendra, 49, P Ashwin, 36, P Mallikarjun, 39, A Naveen, 29, A Shaker Babu, 42, J Karthik, 38, J Anand Reddy, 45, K Naresh Kumar, 27, Mohd Mansoor, 43, Shaik Abdul Siraj, 42, D Venkatesh, 36, M Ailesh, 40, B Chatrapathi, 52, and P Sekhar, 35.

According to the police, main accused Shaik Mohammed Khadeer has been allegedly organising betting events with other gambling rackets in Goa, Nepal, Sri Lanka among other countries.

Additional to the money seized from then alleged gambling house, police also confiscated a cash counting machine, eight mobile phones, a two-wheeler and other incriminating evidences including over a hundred decks of sealed playing cards.

A case has been registered under the Telangana Gaming Act and an investigation is through.

The operation comes days after the decision of CV Anand to be brought back as the Hyderabad police commissioner.