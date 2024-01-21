Hyderabad: 13-year-old schoolboy injured after being hit by teacher

Hyderabad: A seventh grade student was allegedly beaten up by a teacher at a school in Hyderabad on Saturday. Parents of the student have filed a complaint at Kalapathar police station against the teacher and the school authorities of St Mark’s Boy’s Town High School, Jahanuma.

According to the complainant, Abdul Khadeer, his son was beaten up by the teacher when the students were playing in the school ground. He said that the boy received injuries in his leg due to which he had to be taken to hospital. “I filed a police complaint against the teacher after the school authorities failed to respond to my messages,” he said.

While police are yet to file a case, Kalapathar sub-inspector P Mounika confirmed the incident and said, “We received the complaint for the student’s father and took up the issue with school authorities. We have called the teacher and representatives to the school to police station on Monday. Further course of action will be taken accordingly.”