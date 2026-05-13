Hyderabad: 13-yr-old girl dies after falling into water sump in Miyapur apartment

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old girl died after allegedly falling into an open water sump at an apartment complex in Miyapur on Tuesday evening, May 12, police said.

According to Miyapur police, the incident occurred at Gokul Flats under the Miyapur police station limits. The victim, identified as Sara, was the daughter of Charan and Renuka, who work as watchpersons in apartment complexes in the area.

The family belongs to Maddirala Thanda in Tekulapalli mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and has been living in Miyapur for the past 10 years. Police said Charan had recently joined Sri Residency Apartments as a watchman around eight days ago.

At around 7.30 pm, Sara reportedly fell accidentally into a water sump that had been left open within the apartment premises.

When the girl could not be found, her parents and family members searched the surrounding area. Growing suspicious, they checked the water sump and found her unconscious inside. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Nizampet, where doctors declared her dead.

Following information from the hospital, Miyapur police reached the spot and collected details related to the incident.

Suspicions over circumstances surrounding death

The girl’s parents have reportedly expressed certain suspicions over the circumstances surrounding the death. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine whether the incident was purely accidental or if any other factors were involved.