Hyderabad: 1325 OU scholars to receive PhD degrees

Hyderabad: Osmania University (OU) is all set for its 83rd convocation, which is scheduled for October 31. This event will see around 1,325 scholars receiving their PhD degrees.

Among them, 45 candidates will be honored with a total of 57 gold medals. The convocation will take place at Tagore Auditorium at 2 pm on October 31.

Notably, the Vice Chancellor of OU, Professor D Ravinder, shared that the university is set to confer Honoris Causa, an honorary doctorate, upon Shantanu Narayen, the Chief Executive Officer of Adobe Inc.

Interestingly, Shantanu Narayen is an alumnus of the university. He will be the 49th individual to receive this prestigious recognition from the university. Last year, OU presented an honorary doctorate to former Chief Justice of India, Justice NV Ramana.

As part of the convocation ceremony, Shantanu Narayen will also deliver the convocation address.

The event will be attended by the Telangana Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is the Chancellor of OU.