Hyderabad: 137th Du-Ba-Du matrimonial program on Sunday

Hyderabad: The 137th edition of the Du Ba Du Mulaqat program, organized by the Siasat Millat Fund, will be held on Sunday, October 27, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Royal Regency Garden, Asif Nagar Road, near Mallepally. The event, designed to assist Muslim parents in finding suitable matrimonial alliances for their children, has become a popular platform in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.

Member of the Legislative Council, Amir Ali Khan, will preside over the event. The program will feature dedicated counters for boys and girls, categorized based on their academic qualifications. Trained and experienced volunteers will be present at each counter to provide assistance and guidance to parents.

Separate counters will be available for alliances in various fields, including Graduate and Postgraduate categories, Medical (MBBS, MD, BUMS, B. Pharmacy, Physiotherapist, D. Pharmacy, etc.), Engineering graduates, Diploma holders, Motor Mechanics, Electricians, and Technicians. Special arrangements will also be made for second marriages or delayed marriages.

Parents and guardians who have previously registered in the Du Ba Du program can attend without re-registering, as their registrations are valid for one year. First-time participants will need to register for a fee of Rs. 1000, and all parents must keep their registration cards handy throughout the event.

The Du Ba Du Mulaqat program has gained widespread recognition not only in Hyderabad, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh but also in other states and abroad. Many parents have successfully found suitable matches for their children through this initiative.

To ensure broader access, the event will be broadcast live on YouTube and Facebook. Additionally, an online registration facility has been set up for those who wish to browse matrimonial profiles from home. A computer section will also be available at the event to assist those who registered online, and for that parents are required to bring their identity cards.

For parents unable to attend the event, the office of The Siasat Daily and Millat Fund provides a daily facility to view the profiles and photographs of potential matches between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm on week days.

For further details, parents can contact the event coordinator Khalid Mohiuddin Asad at 9391160364, 7207524803, 9207244144, or 9848004353.