Hyderabad: 13th Grand Nursery Mela begins at People’s plaza

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of Telangana’s Grand Nursery Mela began at the People’s Plaza on Thursday.

The event which is a national-level horticulture and agriculture show organised by the Telangana Event Organisation will be held for five days.

More than 140 stalls showcasing several exotic and local varieties of flowering plants like oriental lilies, hybrid dutch glandular, orchids, and a variety of dahlias, tulips and roses have been set up at the mela.

It further offers the availability of a variety of farming essentials like fertilisers, pesticides, vermicompost, vases, vegetable plant seeds, and organic products.