Hyderabad: 13th Grand Nursery Mela begins at People’s plaza

More than 140 stalls showcasing several exotic and local varieties of flowering plants like oriental lilies, hybrid dutch glandular, orchids, and a variety of dahlias, tulips and roses have been set up at the mela.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 27th January 2023 11:16 am IST
Hyderabad: 13th grand nursery mela begins at People plaza
13th Grand Nursery Mela at People plaza

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of Telangana’s Grand Nursery Mela began at the People’s Plaza on Thursday.

The event which is a national-level horticulture and agriculture show organised by the Telangana Event Organisation will be held for five days.

Also Read
In photos: 10th grand nursery mela

More than 140 stalls showcasing several exotic and local varieties of flowering plants like oriental lilies, hybrid dutch glandular, orchids, and a variety of dahlias, tulips and roses have been set up at the mela.

It further offers the availability of a variety of farming essentials like fertilisers, pesticides, vermicompost, vases, vegetable plant seeds, and organic products.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button