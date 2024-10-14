Hyderabad: 14 held for vandalism, attempted murder during Durga procession

Hyderabad: The Kagaznagar police arrested 14 persons for vandalising a juice centre and attempting to kill a man during a small issue during Durga idol procession.

Kagaznagar DSP Ramanujam said 14 persons were apprehended for their damaging of the fruit juice centre resulting in a skirmish between two groups in the town on Sunday night. “More accused persons would be taken into custody soon. Two cases were booked against the 14 apprehended persons and other accused, who were yet to be identified,” said Ramanujam.

The trouble started for a while when members of the two sections attacked one another during a Durga idol procession in the town on Sunday midnight. The clash between the groups erupted over some petty issue.

The police brought the situation under control by dispersing the mob and deployed additional policemen drawn from neighbouring police stations. Superintendent of Police (SP) D V Srinivas rushed to the spot and tightened security measures. Patrolling was intensified in the wake of the conflict.