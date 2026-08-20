Hyderabad: 14 students suspended after ABVP-NSUI clash at EFLU

Hyderabad: Fourteen English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) students were reportedly suspended by the administration on Thursday, August 20, after the recent violent clash between the two unions.

These students comprise seven associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and seven from the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

The Students’ Union staged a protest demanding the revocation of the suspension of the NSUI members. According to a release by the EFLU Students’ Union, a protest was held at Gate 2 of the university against the suspension of the Students’ Union Vice President Sonu Raj and other students who were “victims of the violent attack”.

Fourteen English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) students, that is, seven associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and seven from the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), were reportedly suspended by the administration on Thursday, August 20,… pic.twitter.com/APupyJkAxV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 20, 2026

“The Students’ Union has strongly objected to the administration’s decision to suspend students who were themselves victims of the violence. Such action amounts to punishing victims instead of ensuring accountability for those responsible for initiating the violence,” the statement reads.

Apart from the revocation of the suspension, the Union has also demanded the constitution of an independent and unbiased inquiry committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the violence, accountability from the Proctorial Board and the resignation of Deputy Proctor Upender Gundala, who was present at the time of the violence.

The protest was called off at around 7 pm after the administration gave a verbal assurance of revoking the suspension and conducting an independent inquiry. As for the resignation, a decision will be made after the inquiry.

ABVP students released on bail

In a separate development, ABVP students, who were sent to judicial remand after the clash, were released on bail on August 19. Since some of them are alleged habitual offenders, the students were reluctant to let them back into the hostel and had asked for their belongings to be taken out, sources told Siasat.com.

Students have been resisting the entry of the seven ABVP students since the night of August 19.

Also Read Seven ABVP members sent to jail after clash with NSUI at EFLU

ABVP-NSUI clash

A clash broke out between ABVP and NSUI in the early hours of August 14, resulting in injuries to students and counter-First Information Reports (FIRs).

ABVP had held a protest at the Mahlaq Bai Chanda (MBCH) hostel for women a day before that over a student not being allowed to share a hostel room with her friend and other issues.

NSUI members, including Student Union Vice President Sonu Raj, also went to the protest but were allegedly manhandled and subjected to casteist slurs by ABVP members. They then approached the police over the issue, which angered ABVP, causing them to target NSUI members, NSUI has alleged.

When NSUI was having a meeting in Basheer men’s hostel, at around 3 am on Friday, ABVP members allegedly came in with rods and beer bottles and assaulted NSUI members.

A police complaint was later filed by NSUI.

The ABVP also submitted a counter-complaint alleging that 20 NSUI members barged into the hostel room of a second-year student associated with ABVP and assaulted him.

In the aftermath of the clash, seven ABVP members were charged with grievous hurt sections and sent to judicial remand. Seven NSUI members were given station bail.