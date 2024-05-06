Hyderabad: 14000 security personnel to be deployed for Lok Sabha polls

Hyderabad: City police commissioner K Sreenivasa Reddy said that 14,000 personnel including Central Armed Police Forces will be deployed in the Hyderabad commissionerate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election on May 12.

Speaking to media persons on Monday, the Hyderabad commissioner said that as per guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the central force personnel will be deployed at critical polling stations in the city.

The Election Commission has provided 22 companies of central police to Hyderabad and special focus is on ASD (Absent Shifted and Dead) polling stations which have been categorized as critical spots, said the Hyderabad police commissioner.

On election date, 192 police pickets, Quick Response Teams (QRT), Special Striking Force (SSF), and intelligence collection teams will be deployed during the polling process. The Hyderabad CP said that at distribution, reception and counting centres tight security will be maintained in accordance with Election Commission guidelines.

Strong rooms with Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) will be guarded by CAPF, Armed Reserve and regular police in outer security ring, said Sreenivasa Reddy. The Hyderabad police commissioner added that the police has so far seized Rs. 18 crore cash and Rs. 12 crore worth gold, silver, liquor, drugs etc during vehicle checking in the city.