Hyderabad: 15 judges’ posts remain vacant in Telangana high court

Hyderabad: 27 Judges are currently working at the Telangana high court against the sanctioned strength of 42. As of the moment, 15 posts remain vacant.

In response to a question posed by Chevella MLA Ranjith Reddy, the central government replied that since 2021, 17 Judges have been appointed to the high court.

Between 2019-2020, only 13 judges were serving in the Telangana high court for almost two years as 11 other posts remained vacant. In 2021, the working strength of the Telangana HC was enhanced from 24 to 42.

In February 2022, Supreme Court Collegium approved the elevation of 12 advocates and judicial officers as judges in the Telangana high court. Ten more judges were appointed in March.

The Telangana HC has over 2.3 lakh pending cases.