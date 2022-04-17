Hyderabad: 15-year-old boy collapses while playing volleyball after Taraweeh prayer

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old boy Nawaz Ahmed died after he allegedly collapsed while playing volleyball in the Andheri Galli area, Moghalpura.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Moghalpura sub-inspector of police Mukesh said that as per preliminary investigation, the boy died due to dehydration.

Giving the details of the case, he said that the boy who was fasting during the day did not have dinner after the iftaar and later he went to play volleyball after offering Taraweeh prayer.

“After the incident, the boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival”, he added.

Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report.