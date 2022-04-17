Hyderabad: 15-year-old dies due to dehydration, parents suspect murder

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old boy Nawaz Ahmed died after he allegedly collapsed while playing volleyball in the Andheri Galli area, Moghalpura.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Moghalpura sub-inspector of police Mukesh said that as per preliminary investigation, the boy died due to dehydration.

Giving the details of the case, he said that the boy who was fasting during the day did not have sufficient dinner after iftaar and went to play volleyball post offering Taraweeh prayer.

“After the incident, the boy was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead on arrival”, he added.

Riaz Ahmed, Nawaz’s father, said that when he learned about his son fainting to the ground, they hurried him to the hospital with froth coming out of his mouth, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“A few boys playing with Nawaz claimed that others beat him up. However the rest claimed that he collapsed to the ground while playing,”

Suspicious over the death of his child, Riaz decided to file a complaint to investigate the cause.

“I saw a few marks injury marks on his face which could be due to falling on the ground or injury from a fight. That is when I grew more suspicious and concerned. When the police offered to file a complaint. I agreed,” said Riaz.

However, Riaz and his family later became reluctant and contemplated retracting the complaint after they were told that the body would be sent for postmortem.

He is a 15-year-old minor, my child. And I don’t want him to go through it and had been contemplating it,” he added.

However, further investigation is being carried out and the post-mortem report is awaited.