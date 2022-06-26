Hyderabad: 150 years old tank bund check post to be restored to its past glory

Hyderabad: The Department of Urban Development decided to restore the 150-year-old heritage structure used as a police checkpoint at the end of Tank Bund.

The Special Chief Secretary of Urban Development Arvind Kumar on Saturday said that the Department shall undertake inspection of Tank Bund police check post to restore it to its past Glory.

A city-based architect and heritage activist Asif Ali Khan had pointed out to the special chief secretary that this Heritage structure is in a neglected and dilapidated condition even though it is still a part of the Hyderabad city police and is being used as a police check post.

There are three stone built arches in the front area of the check post.

Khan said that the front portion of the structure is currently being used as two wheeler parking.

The Heritage activist further said that the roof of the structure is crumbling and needs immediate repair and restoration.