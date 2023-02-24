Hyderabad: 16 children rescued from brick kiln in Vattinagulapally

Hyderabad: Child Welfare Committee (CWC) along with the Labour department raided a brick kiln on Friday and rescued 16 children in Vattinagulapally.

Upon receiving information that a few children are working at the SVI Brick Klin company owned by Kunku Mohan Rao, Smile Team rushed to the spot and verified the same. Labour department was informed about this incident by the Smile Team.

Also Read Hyderabad: Nine arrested in raids at Spas and massage centres

16 children were rescued in the raid on the brink klin by CWC, labour department, Child Line foundation, Ranga Reddy District Child Protection Unit staff and Odisha liason officer, Ramesh.

Of the 16 rescued, 9 were boys and 7 were girls, with four girls under the age of 14, said a press note on Friday.

Upon enquiry, the children revealed that they were working at the brick kiln along with their parents, in claying and tessellation of bricks for burning.

Their parents were counselled in the presence of DCPU, Labour department, Child line and the children were handed over to Vivekananda Girls Home, Miyapur.

A case has been registered under Section 79 of Juvenile Justice Act, Sec 14(1) of the Child Labour Act at Gachibowli police station.