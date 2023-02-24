Hyderabad: Nine arrested in raids at Spas and massage centres

The accused were handed over to concerned police stations for necessary legal action.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th February 2023 8:25 pm IST
Hyderabad: Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) apprehended nine owners, managers and therapists from Spas and Massage centres in Kukatpally.

The Spas and massages centres were found to be in violation of rules and regulations, and permits from the concerned departments.

Spring Well spa and massage centre owner, Nagendra, Avanthi spa and massage centre owner, Ranga Surekha, Saara wellness spa and massage centre owner, Padma, and Snow Unisex spa and massage centre owner, A Gopi were apprehended by the SOT.

The accused were handed over to concerned police stations for necessary legal action. 12 mobile phones and Rs 1500 cash was seized by the SOT.

