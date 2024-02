Hyderabad: 16 MMTS trains cancelled due to repair work

Hyderabad: Sixteen MMTS trains have been cancelled on Sunday due to non-interlocking work.

The following trains have been cancelled:

MMTS Train No. 47160 Umdanagar – Lingampalli MMTS Train No. 47188 Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS Train No. 47167 Falaknuma – Lingampalli MMTS Train No. 47194 Lingampalli – Umdanagar MMTS Train No.47184 Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS Train No.47207 Falaknuma – Lingampalli MMTS Train No.47142 Lingampalli – Hyderabad MMTS Train No.47121 Hyderabad – Lingampalli MMTS Train No.47192 Lingampalli – Falaknuma MMTS Train No.47220 Falaknuma – Lingampalli MMTS Train No.47163 Umdanagar – Lingampalli MMTS Train No.47143 Lingampalli – Hyderabad MMTS Train No.47122 Hyderabad – Lingampalli MMTS Train No.47146 Lingampalli – Hyderabad MMTS Train No.47125 Hyderabad – Lingampalli MMTS Train No.47159 Lingampalli – Umdanagar

Also, Train No. 12723, Hyderabad to New Delhi Telangana Express, which was scheduled to depart from Hyderabad at 06.00 am on Sunday (February 11) has been now rescheduled to depart at 6:30 pm on the same day.

Train No. 47145 Lingampalli to Hyderabad MMTS, scheduled to depart at 08:05 pm on Sunday, will now depart at 09:00 pm.