Hyderabad: 16-year-old commits several offences, held

Hyderabad: A Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) was arrested by Chaitanyapuri police for committing several offences in the city within a span of two months.

The juvenile, who is aged 16 years, was caught by the police on Thursday while moving under suspicious circumstances on a motorcycle. On questioning, by the police, he tried to con them. The police took him into custody and on verification found that he was involved in eight cases registered in Chaitanyapuri and Saroornagar. The cases pertain to burglary and theft of property.

The juvenile was convicted by the Juvenile Justice Board in March 2022 for his involvement in eight cases. However, he escaped on May 1 this year and committed ten offences during the investigation of a property offence. He was identified and caught during vehicle checking by the police, said B. Sai Sri, DCP L B Nagar.