Hyderabad: 16-year-old girl raped by two youths; Dabeerpura police books case

Hyderabad: In yet another rape case in Hyderabad, a 16-year-old girl become the victim of a sexual offense. She was raped by two youths including a minor.

As per the details of the case, a few days ago, a 16-year-old boy befriended the girl and later, asked her to come to a place in Mailardevpally, Hyderabad.

When the girl reached the place, the boy’s elder brother who is 21 years joined them. Later, both the boy and his elder brother allegedly raped the girl in a room on Friday.

She was reportedly confined in the room on Friday night. The next day, she was allowed to go back home.

Though the youths threatened her from disclosing anything, the girl gathered courage and informed her parents.

After knowing about the heinous crime, the parents decided to approach the police and lodge a complaint against the youths.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case against the youths. They were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as the girl is a minor.

Though Dabeerpura police registered the case, later, it was transferred to Mailardevpally police station.