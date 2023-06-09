Hyderabad: 17-yr-old hacker retrieves Asif Nagar Police’s FB page

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old ethical hacker, Thanishq K played a pivotal role in recovering the hacked Facebook page of the Asif Nagar police station.

Acknowledging Thanishq’s exceptional skills and dedication in recovering the page back, the asif nagar cops said, “Due to an unforeseen technical issue, our Facebook page was hacked, compromising our official communication channel. However, thanks to Thanishq’s expertise and ethical hacking capabilities, he swiftly identified the issue and worked diligently to regain control of our page.”

“With his profound knowledge of cybersecurity and ethical hacking practices, Thanishq demonstrated remarkable professionalism and a deep sense of responsibility in resolving the situation,” added the police.

On Wednesday, the Facebook page of the Asif Nagar Police Station fell victim to hackers, who uploaded explicit videos onto the social media channel.

The breach was discovered by local persons who went to the page to check out for the latest updates, but in turn were shocked to find inappropriate videos on the page, managed by the local IT team.

However, the videos remained on the page despite efforts by the officials to pull them down.

The incident has sparked discussions on the increasing audacity of hackers who earlier used to target individuals, have now reached respected organizations on social media platforms.