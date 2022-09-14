Hyderabad: 18-yr-old man dies in road accident at Pahadishareef

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, an 18-year-old man died in a road accident at Errakunta in Pahadishareef road on Wednesday afternoon.

Mohd Adnan, 18 years, a resident of Shaheennagar was travelling on an Activa. He had gone to purchase onions from a store and was returning home.

On his way, a lorry hit the Activa at Errakunta road. The youngster had fallen down from the Activa and came under the lorry. He died on the spot.

The Balapur police reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem examination to Osmania mortuary. A case has been registered and the driver of the lorry has been arrested.