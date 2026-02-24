Hyderabad: 18 yr old student drowns at pvt pool in Old Alwal

Hyderabad: A swimming lesson at a private pool in Old Alwal ended in tragedy on Sunday evening when an 18-year-old college student was found unresponsive in the water and later declared dead at a hospital.

Police have initiated criminal proceedings against the pool owner and coach following a complaint from her family.

The student, Vaishnavi, had recently joined coaching sessions at a facility in Ayyappa Nagar Colony and was attending regular classes. Around 5.50 pm, she was inside the pool along with several others when she suddenly stopped moving while in shallow water.

According to police, CCTV footage shows her standing before collapsing unexpectedly. Those around her initially believed she was continuing her practice. When she did not respond for over a minute, a friend outside the pool alerted the staff.

She was pulled out and rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Police said the exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report is received.

Vaishnavi pursued first year degree

A native of Jagdevpur in Siddipet district, Vaishnavi pursued her first-year degree and stayed at a private hostel in Old Alwal. Her family maintained that she was healthy and capable of swimming.

While the pool management reportedly suggested a possible cardiac arrest, her relatives alleged a lack of proper supervision and sought action against those responsible.

Based on the complaint, police registered a case under Section 106(1) (causing death by negligence), read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, against the coach and the pool owner.

CCTV footage has been taken into custody, and statements from witnesses, staff and the management are being recorded. Police will also verify whether the pool had the necessary civic permissions.

Investigation is ongoing.