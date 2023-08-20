Hyderabad: 19 males held for impersonating as transgenders, extorting money

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have arrested 19 individuals for impersonating as transgenders and extorting money from bus travelers, shopkeepers, and unsuspecting people by restraining them at traffic signals, causing traffic congestion and nuisance.

On August 18, 2023, while carrying out their patrolling responsibilities, the patrol car personnel observed a group of individuals engaging in suspicious behavior. These individuals were forcefully extracting money from commuters, pedestrians, travelers, and shopkeepers at busy traffic signals such as Paradise Crossroads, Sweekar Upakar Junction, near Jubilee Bus Stand, and Sangeet crossroads. These incidents occurred within the jurisdictions of Mahankali, Ramgopalpet, Marredpally, and Gopalapuram police stations. The suspects were taken into custody and brought to the respective police stations.

Later cases were registered at the police stations under the relevant sections of the IPC, and investigations were initiated.

During the investigation, the 19 arrested suspects confessed to their crimes and said that they are males and dressed up as females for impersonating as transgenders.

The police are currently conducting further investigations.