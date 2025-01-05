Hyderabad: 196 fire department personnel complete training

Hyderabad: 196 driver operators of the Telangana Fire Department successfully completed their training during a Passing Out Parade (POP) held at the Vattinagulapally training centre on Saturday, January 4.

D Sridhar Babu, the Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, and Communications, attended the event as the chief guest.

The training program, which spanned four months and concluded on August 28, was initiated to address the existing vacancy of 225 driver operators within the department.

According to Y Nagi Reddy, Director General of Fire Services, while 196 personnel reported for training this year, some were unable to attend due to various reasons.

He noted that this year’s training follows the issuance of appointment orders by the chief minister on July 26 during a separate POP for direct recruit firemen.

Since its establishment, the Telangana Fire Service has trained a total of 4,836 trainees at the Vattinagulapally Centre.

The training institute has introduced new courses aimed at civil defence training for government departments, public sector units, and security agencies.

Notably, an Advanced Flood Rescue Course has been implemented to equip in-service personnel with skills to effectively mitigate loss of life and property during disasters.

The institute has also been recognized as a regional training centre by the Ministry of Home Affairs. It conducts specialized courses for trainees from various states and offers programs for Bachelor of Engineering (Fire) students from the National Fire Service College in Nagpur.

Recently, a new mini parade ground was constructed to facilitate technical drills and physical training.

In addition to these developments, trained personnel have achieved commendable recognition, securing third place in a national water tender drill competition conducted by the National Fire Service College in Nagpur.