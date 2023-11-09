Hyderabad: 2 booked for MCC violation during Congress bike rally

Hyderabad: Police booked two people for creating a nuisance by burning firecrackers during Congress bike rally in Malkapet, which resulted in violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) on Wednesday, November 8.

According to Dabeerpura police, the accused Adnan Qamar, 30 along with another accused obtained permission from the Returning Officer in Malakpet constituency for a bike rally of 300 people.

However, more than 300 members took part in the rally, leading to obstruction in the free flow of traffic for about 30 minutes.

This incident occurred around 5 pm near Zaika Hotel following which a complaint was raised by G Shankar, at the Dabeerpura Police Station.

Taking immediate action, the cops registered a case under sections 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 290 (Punishment for public nuisance), 171 (Failure to keep election accounts),151 (Knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused were identified based on the statements of eyewitnesses. However, they are yet to be arrested.

Meanwhile, the Dabeerpura police have issued a notice under section 41A CrPC (to prevent unnecessary arrest) asking the accused to appear in the PS.