Hyderabad: 2 day nature camp at Forestrek Park in Chilkur

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Development Corporation (TSFDC) has announced a two-day nature camp at Forestrek Park in Chilukur, near the TG Police Academy in Hyderabad, scheduled for November 23rd and 24th, 2024.

Participants will experience a night of tent camping in the forest, which includes a variety of team-building activities such as rock climbing, repelling, trekking, and bird watching.

TSFDC will provide meals throughout the camp, including snacks, dinner, and breakfast, ensuring participants are well-nourished during their time outdoors.

The cost for attending the camp is set at Rs 2499 for adults aged 13 and above, while children aged 5 to 12 can participate for Rs 1499.

Participants are expected to arrive by 2:30 pm on November 23, with check-out scheduled for 9:30 am on November 24. For more information or to register for the camp, interested individuals can contact TSFDC at 9493549399 or 9885298980.