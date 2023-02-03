Hyderabad: 2-day training begins for election officers at GHMC

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Friday said that EROs and EAROs should have full understanding of election management keeping in mind the (upcoming) elections.

Vikas Raj, who was the was the chief guest at a two-day training program for state level deputy Tahsildars (elections) at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office, said that officials involved in elections should be fully aware of the rules. The Telangana CEO stated that Assistant Electoral Registration (AERO) should properly instruct booth level officials about electoral rolls for the polls.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) official said that and Booth Level Officers (BLO) should be able to provide information to citizens on all forms. “AEROs should be aware of election expenses and check the performance of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) EVMs from time to time,” said Vikas Raj.

The Telangana CEO also said that strong measures should be taken for effective polling in the state. “Voters should be given advance information about changes in their name, address and constituency. Before this, Form-6, 7, 8 should be spread widely,” said Vikas Raj during the programme the the GHMC area.

Vikas Raj also explained that the appointed officials will provide training for two days on the management of electoral rolls and EVMs. 119 deputy Tahsildars (elections) of assembly constituencies in the GHMC area participated in the programme.