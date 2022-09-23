Hyderabad: 2 drug peddlers held; items worth Rs 2L seized

Hyderabad: Two drug peddlers were arrested by Hyderabad Narcotic Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) along with Langer house police on Friday.

According to the police, the officials seized 17 grams of MDMA, two cell phones and cash of Rupees 300, All amounting to Rs two lakhs.

Accused identified as Anthony Boateng Amihere (50), resident of Africa and D.Sumanth (30), resident of Nellore, Andhra Pradesh.

Further, the seized material along with the accused was handed over to SHO, Langer House, for further investigation.

Police appeal to the public:

In recent times we have seen several students getting addicted to drugs, committing crimes and involving in other anti-social activities. Several families have become victims of this menace.

“It is an ardent request from Hyderabad city police not to fall prey to drugs. Parents are requested to keep a watch on the activities of their children and feel free to approach the police or inform us to curtail such anti-social activities and strive for a Drug-free city,” said the police.