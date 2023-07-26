Hyderabad: 2 gates of Osman Sagar lifted to release water into Musi

Hyderabad: Two crest gates of Osman Sagar were lifted on Wednesday, July 26, after a red alert for incessant rainfalls was issued in Telangana.

The HMWSSB (Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board) ordered the opening of the gates to release the water into Musi river after heavy inflow was received from Gandipet.

Two crest gates of Osmansagar (Gandipet) were lifted by HMWSSB on Wednesday to let water into downstream of River Musi due to heavy inflows from upstream of Gandipet.@x pic.twitter.com/efh0e3ssnw — Bachanjeetsingh_TNIE (@Bachanjeet_TNIE) July 26, 2023

Osman Sagar is yet to reach its full tank level of 1790 feet. Inflows have risen to 1,200 cusecs due to continuous rains, and the water level is at 1787.15 feet.

At Himayat Sagar, four gates were lifted by two feet to release 1,350 cusecs. Meanwhile, waterlogging on the Inner Ring Road at Uppal has resulted in traffic chaos. Efforts are on to drain the water into nearby Nalla Cheruvu.

Potholes are emerging across the city due to the ongoing rains, making it dangerous for the commuters to ply.

The IMD department has sounded a red alert for the city, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall on Thursday.