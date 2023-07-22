Hyderabad: Two more gates of Himayat Sagar likely to be opened

Hyderabad: Two more gates of the Himayatsagar are likely to be opened amid incessant rainfalls in the state.

On Friday two gates of the Himayatsagar were opened to let water downstream. People in the catchment areas around the Musi River have been issued a warning.

Two gates of the Himayat Sagar were lifted on Friday to release the excess water as rainfall continues in the city.

Also Read Watch: Himayat Sagar gates lifted to release excess water

The gates were lifted to release 700 cusecs of water into the Musi River.

The IMD Hyderabad has forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience light to moderate rainfall until July 24.

Musi near Musarambagh has been flowing to the brim after the gates were opened.