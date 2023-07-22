Hyderabad: Two more gates of Himayat Sagar likely to be opened

On Friday two gates of the Himayat Sagar were opened to let water downstream. People in the catchment areas around the Musi River have been issued a warning.

Hyderabad: A portion of Kokapet - Dargah road flooded after Osmansagar and Himayatsagr reservior gates were opened, during the monsoon season in Hyderabad, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Two more gates of the Himayatsagar are likely to be opened amid incessant rainfalls in the state.

On Friday two gates of the Himayatsagar were opened to let water downstream. People in the catchment areas around the Musi River have been issued a warning.

Two gates of the Himayat Sagar were lifted on Friday to release the excess water as rainfall continues in the city.

The gates were lifted to release 700 cusecs of water into the Musi River.

The IMD Hyderabad has forecasted that all six zones – Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally – will experience light to moderate rainfall until July 24.

Musi near Musarambagh has been flowing to the brim after the gates were opened.

